Australia to provide Ukraine with more armored vehicles.

The Australian government is sending Ukraine 14 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers and 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, Australian Defence Magazine reports. The country will also provide Ukraine with 60 pallets of medical supplies, “donated by Australian citizens,” as well as three pallets of radiation monitoring equipment, and some personal protective equipment.

"This additional assistance will further support the Government of Ukraine in its response to Russia’s brutal, unrelenting and illegal invasion," Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said as quoted by the media.