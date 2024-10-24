Organizer Photo
News Feed, Business, Russia, Russian Economy, Businesses operating in Russia, Foreign business
Auchan in final negotiations with local buyer to exit Russian market, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova October 24, 2024 5:27 PM 2 min read
A shopper pushes a trolley with his purchases in front of the Auchan store outside of Moscow, Russia, on March, 27, 2022. (Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images)
Auchan, one of the few French chains still operating in Russia, is in final negotiations to sell its Russian subsidiary to a local buyer, French media La Lettre reported on Oct. 24.

In March 2022, Auchan CEO Yves Claude told the outlet Journal du Dimanche that the company would not leave Russia despite accusations of financing the war, citing the need to keep employees and continue "feeding the populations of both Ukraine and Russia."

At the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia reportedly accounted for 10% of Auchan's global sales. Claude also noted that 30,000 people, including 40% of employees and shareholders, could lose their jobs if the company exited the market.

The holding company Mulliez, which owns Auchan, is expected to finalize the sale in the coming weeks. The buyer has not been named. Auchan will also need approval from Russian commissions.

Auchan is reportedly eager to sell as Russia's "exit tax" has increased from 10% to 15%, with the potential to reach 35%, according to La Lettre, citing RBC Russian.

Selling just the assets would bring less than 200 million euro ($216 million), but the sale of 94 hypermarkets and 138 supermarkets, including the buildings, could increase the value significantly.

Auchan, which has 43 stores in Ukraine, also remains active in the country.

Sales in Russia and Ukraine, which fell 4.2% last year, dragged down Auchan Retail’s overall performance by 2%. Without these countries, growth would have been 4%. The company posted a net loss of 378 million euro ($408 million) for the year.

French media Le Figaro reported that Auchan has struggled over the past 2.5 years due to tough competition from Russian oligarch-owned distributors.

Media: Russian branch of French retailer Auchan supplies aid to Russian troops
An investigation reveals that the Russian branch of French retailer Auchan has been supplying Russian forces with supplies under the guise of humanitarian aid. Under international law, humanitarian aid can only be supplied to civilians. However, the supplies coordinated by Auchan in Russia included…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

11:04 PM

Belarus schedules next presidential election for January 2025.

Belarus has scheduled its next presidential election for January 26, 2025, the country’s Central Electoral Commission announced on Oct. 23. Incumbent Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is widely expected to hold on to power following the election's result.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.