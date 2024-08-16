Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 25 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 16, 2024 11:18 AM 2 min read
A house on fire in the Nikopol district following Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Aug. 16, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 25, including children, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 16.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down three Shahed-type kamikaze drones and two reconnaissance drones overnight, the Air Force said. Russia also reportedly attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and five injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A 39-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were reportedly killed during the shelling of Verkhnokamianske on the evening of Aug. 15. A 37-year-old man was killed earlier the same day in the village of Mykolaivka.

Three people were injured in Novohrodivka and two in Kostiantynivka, the governor said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 12, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The two fatalities – men aged 45 and 58 – as well as six injured were reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 when the attack against the village of the Prykolotne hit a warehouse and started a fire.

The six others, including a child, were injured around midday on Aug. 15 during an attack against the village of Zolochiv.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured five, including a child, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Critical infrastructure and transport facilities, a humanitarian aid center, houses, and other buildings were reportedly damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, airstrikes against the Krasnopillia community killed one person and injured three on Aug. 15, the regional military administration said.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine reportedly strikes ferry crossing in occupied Crimea, boat in Krasnodar Krai, official says
Preliminary reports indicate that Ukraine struck a ferry crossing in the city of Kerch overnight on Aug. 16, as well as a boat near the community of Chernomorsk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast Military Administration said.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, killing one and injuring three people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. In total, 147 explosions were recorded in 56 separate attacks on the region.
