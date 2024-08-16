Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 25 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 25, including children, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 16.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down three Shahed-type kamikaze drones and two reconnaissance drones overnight, the Air Force said. Russia also reportedly attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and five injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A 39-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were reportedly killed during the shelling of Verkhnokamianske on the evening of Aug. 15. A 37-year-old man was killed earlier the same day in the village of Mykolaivka.

Three people were injured in Novohrodivka and two in Kostiantynivka, the governor said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 12, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The two fatalities – men aged 45 and 58 – as well as six injured were reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 when the attack against the village of the Prykolotne hit a warehouse and started a fire.

The six others, including a child, were injured around midday on Aug. 15 during an attack against the village of Zolochiv.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured five, including a child, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Critical infrastructure and transport facilities, a humanitarian aid center, houses, and other buildings were reportedly damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, airstrikes against the Krasnopillia community killed one person and injured three on Aug. 15, the regional military administration said.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.