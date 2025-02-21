12 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian oblasts killed at least 12 civilians and injured at least six over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 21.

Russia launched 160 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Eighty-seven drones were shot down, while 70 were lost without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russian forces also reportedly fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles against Odesa Oblast, the Air Force reported, without providing details on the consequences.

During Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men aged 57 and 73 were killed, and a woman was injured, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Two enterprises, two shops, a cafe, two high-rise buildings, six houses, and other buildings were damaged.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed seven people and injured two, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

An airstrike against the city of Kostiantynivka killed five people, injured one, and damaged multiple buildings. Two more people were reported killed in Mykolaivka and Vesele, and one civilian was injured in Pokrovsk, according to Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and two injured in Russian attacks, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Fifteen houses and a multi-story building were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a man was killed during a Russian attack against Huliaipole, and a woman was injured during a strike on Bilenke, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.