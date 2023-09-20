Armenia appeals to European Court of Human Rights following Azeri offensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Armenian government appealed to the European Court of Human Rights on Sept. 19 with a request for action against Azerbaijan following the launch of an Azeri offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh came under Armenian control following the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s. The region declared independence as the Republic of Artsakh. In 2020 Azerbaijan launched a successful military operation to regain control of parts of the region. Russia brokered an armistice in November of 2020 and deployed forces to patrol the single remaining road between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Last year the Armenian government accused Russia of failing its peacekeeping mission after Azerbaijan blockaded the road to Nagorno-Karabakh after the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Azerbaijan announced the offensive Sept. 19, referring to the assault as “local anti-terrorism measures.”

Armenia appealed to the court citing Rule 39, an interim measure applied when there is “an imminent risk of irreparable harm,” and requested actions be taken to stop Azerbaijan from targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The court has yet to issue a statement. At least 25 people have reportedly been killed and 138 injured in the hostilities so far.