Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

AP: Nearly half of Americans believe US spending too much on Ukraine aid

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2023 1:17 AM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden on Nov. 2. in the White House. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly half of Americans think the U.S. is spending too much on aid to Ukraine, according to a new poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on Nov. 22.

The percentage of Americans in opposition to aid for Ukraine is slightly down from the AP's previous poll last month. About 45% now believe the U.S. government is spending too much on aid to Ukraine, down from 52% in October. Republicans now make up the primary opposition group, with 59% now saying too much is spent on aid to Ukraine, which is down from 69% in October.

Around 38% of U.S. adults say current spending is "about the right amount," which is slightly higher than last month at about 31%. Among Republicans, 29% say the current spending is about right, which is slightly higher than the 20% reported last month.

About 48% endorse providing weapons to Ukraine (57% among Democrats, 42% among Republicans). Additionally, about 4 in 10 favor sending government funds directly to Ukraine (54% for Democrats, 24% for Republicans).

The U.S. has faced months of infighting over government spending, including military aid for Ukraine. Support for Ukraine has increasingly become a partisan issue, in which Democrats are much more likely to support continued aid, compared to a higher degree of opposition among Republicans.

This has become especially apparent after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, as U.S. funding for Israel and Ukraine has become increasingly linked in Congress.

U.S. President Joe Biden previously asked the U.S. Congress to approve a new $106 billion aid package, including more than $61 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine. On Nov. 16, Biden signed a temporary spending bill into law, averting the impending government shutdown but leaving the issue of continued aid for Ukraine unaddressed.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said at a press conference on Nov. 14 that Congress would reconvene after Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 in order to try and pass a joint funding bill that contains aid for all four issues.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $44.2 billion in security assistance since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to a fact sheet by the DoD released on Nov. 20.

Ukraine war latest: Germany delivers over 20 Marders; Military reports destroying 80% of Russian hardware near Avdiivka
Key developments on Nov. 22: * Germany delivers over 20 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine * EU sends tranche of 1.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine * Military reports destroying almost 80% of Russian equipment near Avdiivka * North Macedonia secretly trains Ukrainian sol…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:34 PM

Ukrainian parliament votes to legalize medical cannabis.

The draft law proposed to license the economic activity of cultivating hemp for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes. It aims to help Ukrainian war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with cancer, and other serious illnesses to get pain relief and reduce other symptoms. If the law comes into force, the distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes would still be prohibited.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
1:39 PM

Abramovich loses appeal to be removed from EU sanctions list.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has a net worth estimated to be around $9 billion and has Russian, Israeli, and Portuguese citizenship. He was formerly the governor of the Chutokha region in Russia's far east, and previously owned the U.K. Chelsea football club, which he was forced to sell after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.
10:07 AM

US has 'concerns' about Hungary's 'sovereignty' law.

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing concern about Hungary's adoption of a "Sovereign Defense Authority" law that contains "draconian" provisions that could be used to degrade civil liberties, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Dec. 20.
9:06 AM

Kremlin rules out peace negotiations with Ukraine.

"Currently, there are no prerequisites for peace negotiations with Ukraine," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Ukrainian and Western leaders have also repeatedly said that they do not believe Russia is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.
5:57 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 20, firing 14 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
12:27 AM

Drone damages house in Poltava Oblast.

Governor Filip Pronin said the drone debris struck a house in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary reports, no residents were injured in the attack.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.