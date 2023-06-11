Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Six Shahed-136/131 drones were shot down in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts overnight on June 11, the Air Force reported.

According to the military, the drones targeted the front-line areas in the two oblasts. No further details have been reported.

Overnight on June 10, Ukraine shot down two of the eight cruise and ballistic missiles fired by Russian forces.

Of the 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones also attacking critical and military infrastructure in Poltava, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts, 20 were shot down by the air defense, according to the Air Force's earlier report.

In the southern Odesa Oblast, where Ukraine said it shot down all of the Shahed drones, the debris hit a multi-story building, and the fire spread 50 square meters, the Southern Operational Command said.

Three people were killed, and more than 10 were wounded there.

On June 10, Russian forces also killed a firefighter and wounded another one in Kharkiv Oblast as the two men tried to put out a blaze caused by Russia's previous shelling.



