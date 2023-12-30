Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 5 of 10 Russian attack drones launched overnight

by Martin Fornusek December 30, 2023 2:42 PM 1 min read
An Ombudsman office damaged in a Russian drone attack against Kherson, Ukraine, on Dec. 30, 2023. (Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down five of the 10 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 30.

The attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were reportedly launched from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea, mainly targeting Kherson Oblast.

In Kherson, the UAVs hit a local representative office of the Ombudsman, causing significant damage, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

Windows of several surrounding buildings were also damaged, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

No casualties were reported in Kherson as a result of the attack.

Ukrainian air defenses also downed one Shahed drone over Mykolaiv Oblast and two over Khmelnytskyi Oblast, regional officials said.

The latest drone strikes come only a day after a massive wave of attacks on Dec. 29 that killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 others in multiple oblasts of Ukraine.

‘Hit the Kremlin’: Kyivans don’t hold back after Russia’s mass attack kills 9, wounds 30 in the capital
Thick columns of smoke were rising in Kyiv after several sites were hit by Russia early on Dec. 29. In Kyiv, Russia hit three locations, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Local authorities reported nine people killed and 30 injured. Russia unleashed a barrage of 158 attack drones and m…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.