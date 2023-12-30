Air Force: Ukraine downs 5 of 10 Russian attack drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down five of the 10 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 30.

The attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were reportedly launched from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea, mainly targeting Kherson Oblast.

In Kherson, the UAVs hit a local representative office of the Ombudsman, causing significant damage, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

Windows of several surrounding buildings were also damaged, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

No casualties were reported in Kherson as a result of the attack.

Ukrainian air defenses also downed one Shahed drone over Mykolaiv Oblast and two over Khmelnytskyi Oblast, regional officials said.

The latest drone strikes come only a day after a massive wave of attacks on Dec. 29 that killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 others in multiple oblasts of Ukraine.