Air Force: Ukraine downs 15 of 18 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down 15 of the 18 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 7.

The drones attacked in the direction of Odesa and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, the Air Force said.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported that Danube port infrastructure in Izmail was attacked, killing a van driver near a warehouse.

Explosions were also heard overnight in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to local reports.

The drones were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russia has attacked Ukraine with several large waves of drones in recent days. Some 48 Shaheds were launched against Ukraine overnight on Dec. 5, 41 of which were downed by air defense systems.

Ukrainian officials warned earlier that Russia is likely to intensify its strikes once temperatures drop.