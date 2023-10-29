Air Force: Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine on Oct. 29, according to updates from Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram.

The drone threat extended to Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts as of 8:21 p.m. It later expanded to include other oblasts in central Ukraine. In Khmelnytsky Oblast, the military administration reported explosions with air defenses at work in a Telegram post.

Ukraine's air force has said the drone threat dissipated across all oblasts at 11:42 p.m.