Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine

by Anastasiia Malenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2023 12:03 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine on Oct. 29, according to updates from Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram.

The drone threat extended to Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts as of 8:21 p.m. It later expanded to include other oblasts in central Ukraine. In Khmelnytsky Oblast, the military administration reported explosions with air defenses at work in a Telegram post.

Ukraine's air force has said the drone threat dissipated across all oblasts at 11:42 p.m.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly loses 4,000 soldiers in Avdiivka, worst casualty rate in 2023
Key developments on Oct. 28-29: * Umerov: Russia has lost 4,000 soldiers in battle for Avdiivka * UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces in Avdiivka likely suffer some of the highest casualty rates in 2023 * Drone strikes reported in Russia, occupied Crimea * Kherson Oblast attacked with 32 guided…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Anastasiia Malenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
