Air Force reports downing 10 Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops downed 10 out of 12 Shahed-136/131 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 3. The drones were launched from around Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai.

At least one Kh-59 cruise missile was launched from Belgorod region, according to the Ukrainian military.

The drones entered Ukraine's airspace through Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. The majority of the drones were shot down by southern defense forces over Mykolaiv Oblast, and the rest were intercepted in the Starokostiantyniv district of western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Air defense was active in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the regional military administration, said on his official Facebook page. No information on damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties were reported.

The Air Force added that the Kh-59 missile didn't reach its target.