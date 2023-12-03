Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force reports downing 10 Russian drones

by Olena Goncharova December 3, 2023 8:00 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed drone downed by Ukrainian forces. Illustrative purposes only. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops downed 10 out of 12 Shahed-136/131 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 3. The drones were launched from around Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai.

At least one Kh-59 cruise missile was launched from Belgorod region, according to the Ukrainian military.

The drones entered Ukraine's airspace through Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. The majority of the drones were shot down by southern defense forces over Mykolaiv Oblast, and the rest were intercepted in the Starokostiantyniv  district of western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Air defense was active in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the regional military administration, said on his official Facebook page. No information on damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties were reported.

The Air Force added that the Kh-59 missile didn't reach its target.

US Defense Secretary Austin: ‘We will not let Hamas or Putin win’
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin criticized those endorsing “an American retreat from responsibility” at the Reagan National Defense Forum, emphasizing the necessity for consistent U.S. leadership to contribute to a world that remains as safe, free, and prosperous as possible.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.