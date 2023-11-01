Air defense shot down 18 out of 20 Shahed drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ninety percent of Shahed drones unleashed by Russia during a recent drone attack early on Nov. 1 were shot down by air defenses, Ukrainian Air Force officials said on Telegram.

"In total, 18 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down. A Kh-59 guided air missile was also destroyed."

The assault was launched from the Kursk region in Russia while other UAVs were launched from other regions in southern Russia.

In Kremenchuk, a city in Poltava Oblast, an oil refinery was hit by a UAV causing a fire, city officials said.