Ukrainian gift guide 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

If you’re unsure what to get your loved one for a gift this holiday season, look no further than Ukraine. The country has loads of exciting brands and products guaranteed to bring cheer to the people in your life.

The Kyiv Independent has gathered a list of gift ideas that we hope will excite the recipient and help them discover what Ukraine has to offer. Not to worry — all of these items can be purchased and shipped internationally. Happy shopping!

Ukrainian clothing brands

Etnodim’s fashionable vyshyvankas — Ukrainian embroidered shirts — are ubiquitous around Kyiv, beloved for their quality and modern takes on centuries of Ukrainian heritage. (Etnodim)

Kachorovska has been making shoes in Ukraine since 1957 by generations of a shoemaking family from Zhytomyr. Their designs define fashion trends in the country and are the perfect gift for your fashion-forward family member. (Kachorovska)

Riotdivision’s agile tech-wear clothing has developed a following in Ukraine for both its trendy and comfortable designs, as well as its support for Ukrainian soldiers. It raises money for the army through sales and offers a 50% discount for soldiers fighting in Ukraine. (RIOTDIVISION)

Norba is owned by two Ukrainian sisters who, in their own words, created a company based on what they wanted to wear — chic and minimalistic athleisure that works for all sports. They’re also a perfect fit for just hanging around if that’s more your style. (Norba)

The Kyiv Independent drew inspiration from Ukrainian Christmas traditions to create its first-ever winter collection. It’s the perfect gift for lovers of Ukraine, and the Kyiv Independent. (The Kyiv Independent)

Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Shop our seasonal merch collection. shop now

Ukrainian homeware brands

Through dedicated ethnographic research, Gunia reaches into the depths of Ukrainian folklore and tradition to create beautiful, quality clothing and tableware. If you’re looking to set your holiday table like a chic Kyiv local, or on the market for the best party host you know, this one is for you. (Gunia)

Gnizdo uses natural linen to create sustainable home textiles. The company embraces a philosophy of slow fashion, creating fewer items, but ones that last a long time. (Gnizdo)

Woolkrafts makes blankets that are more than just a way to keep warm — their fun and varying designs make for the perfect gift. The company pays extra attention to packaging, making receiving their blankets as a gift part of the surprise. (Woolkrafts)

Frisson makes puzzles featuring Ukrainian artwork that are geared toward adults. Each puzzle comes wrapped in an environmentally friendly mesh bag along with two coasters, a postcard, and a poster of the design. (Frisson)

KyivGallery is an online gallery to shop Ukraine’s best contemporary painters, sculptors, and graphic artists. The perfect choice for the art lover in your life. (KyivGallery)

Ukrainian publishers & books



Founded in 1992, Osnovy was the first publishing house in the country to translate world classics into Ukrainian and has since published over 400 titles. It offers a great collection of books in English on unique topics from female Ukrainian railway workers to art of the Ukrainian sixties. (Osnovy)

The Tears and Smiles of Things by Andriy Sodomora

At 87, Andriy Sodomora, shares his wisdom through his book “The Tears and Smiles of Things,” a collection of vignettes and essays offering nostalgic reflections on the history of literature and life in western Ukraine. It’s the kind of book younger Ukrainian writers might create — if they weren’t being called off to defend the nation. (Academic Studies Press)

Cassandra by Lesia Ukrainka

Now in a new translation published by Harvard’s Ukrainian Research Institute, renowned 19th-century author Lesia Ukrainka’s classic dramatic poem “Cassandra,” which explores themes of fate, prophecy, and the limitations of knowledge can be enjoyed by a new audience of English-language readers. (Harvard Library)

The Language of War by Oleksandr Mykhed

The Language of War includes personal and collective testimonies of Russia’s war, written at the start of the full-scale invasion. The book explores how daily horror and destruction have transformed how Mykhed and other Ukrainians to express themselves and view the world around them. (Penguin)

The Ukraine-born Headway app has a collection of over 1,500 books in English, condensed and summarized with key points that take anywhere from a few minutes to 15 minutes to read or listen to. Gift a yearly membership to that person in your life that loves to read but may not have a lot of time. (Headway)

Ukrainian jewelry brands

Brua, which means “noisy” in Latin is a Lviv-based jeweler whose designs are bold and graceful. The company says its creations are a celebration of the female body — celebrate your loved one with a piece from Brua. (Brua)

Every item in Ukrainian jeweler Logvin’s collection is crafted by hand and features beautifully unique designs. The brand’s “Treasure” collection is rich in Ukrainian symbology and was created together with the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. (Logvin)

Kyiv-based Silver Stories makes fun and colorful jewelry with bold designs, drawing inspiration, in its words, from “endless summer days with a bit of nostalgia.” (Silver Stories)

This eyewear company uses coffee and sustainable materials to craft stylish and durable glasses. A great gift for the environmentally conscious trendsetter in your life. (Ochis)

Gush creates jewelry that features modern designs with Ukrainian motifs. The brand is a preferred option among many Kyiv locals for its versatility and patriotic look. (Gush)

Ukrainian tech & gadgets

Petcube makes a range of products from basic home cameras to remote-controlled treat dispensers for pets. The company is one of the most-loved in the market, with nearly 1 million products sold worldwide since its founding in 2012. (Petcube)

Ukrainian brand Have a Rest makes functional and stylish suitcases that the globetrotter in your life is sure to love. (Have a Rest)

The Ukrainian-based company SolarGaps makes solar-powered blinds that are simple to use and look much like normal Venetian blinds. The solar panels are fashioned into slats that automatically track the sun. (SolarGaps)

Mosquitter created a digital device to protect people from mosquitoes without chemicals. Their software-driven mosquito trap can be installed outside your house to keep the pests away and help you enjoy a summer night. (Mosquitter)

Ajax is an award-winning security systems company for homes and businesses. Their products are both effective in keeping you safe but also have sleek and intuitive designs. (Ajax)

Kyiv Independent reporter Kate Tsurkan contributed to this article.