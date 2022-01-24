Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, Business, War, Lufthansa, Airlines
Edit post

4 European airlines pull back from overnight stay in Kyiv amid invasion fears

by Asami Terajima January 24, 2022 10:10 PM 2 min read
As tensions rise on the Ukrainian-Russian border, four European airlines suddenly changed their flight schedule so that their planes and crew would not spend the night in Kyiv. (kbp.aero)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four European airlines have stopped parking their planes overnight at an airport in Kyiv as fears mount over a possible all-out Russian invasion.

Germany’s Lufthansa, Dutch KLM, Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Airlines have made sudden changes to their Kyiv flight schedule so that their planes and crew would be spending fewer hours in Ukraine amid heightened tensions, according to Flightradar24’s data from Jan. 22-23.

The unexpected flight schedule change caused chaos and frustrations at airports.

In Munich, the flight to Kyiv scheduled for the evening of Jan. 22 was postponed to the next morning.

Before departure, Lufthansa informed the passengers that the crew was no longer allowed to stay overnight in Kyiv due to "political tensions," Evropeiska Pravda reported. The airline giant covered hotel expenses, one of the passengers, Liubov Tsybulska, told the news outlet.

The flight scheduled on the same day from Germany’s central city of Frankfurt to Kyiv had also been postponed, according to Flightradar24’s data.

The other three airlines followed, abruptly canceling flights to avoid an overnight stay in Ukraine.

It’s fairly common for airlines to be volatile to the situation and make sudden changes to their flight schedule if they sense some danger, Ukrainian aviation lawyer Andriy Guck said. He explained that the air carriers are trying to reduce the risks of continuing their operation in Ukraine by spending less time on the ground, calling it a “normal” safety measure.

Airlines see that the situation is becoming more dangerous every day but it's not at a point that all flights need to be canceled, he explained.

Over the past few years, airlines have learned to be cautious when flying near high-risk zones where an armed conflict could put passengers’ lives at risk, the expert said. The 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight by Russian-led militants over eastern Ukraine that killed 298 people and the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 downed by Iranian forces in 2020 that killed 176 people taught airlines to carefully assess the risks in any armed conflict.

Even with the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion looming in the air, Ukraine is still an important market for international airlines, Guck explained. Air transport has been one of the hardest-hit global industries since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the gradual recovery of the global air traffic in 2021, the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has evaporated passenger demand once again.

Amid a reduction in weekly travel volume and travel restrictions imposed, it’s unlikely that an airline would halt operation in a country where there is still air traffic unless there is a very severe reason, according to the expert.

“Any available market is valuable now,” he said.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.