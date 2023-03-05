Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
3 killed, including 2 children, in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2023 2:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kherson Oblast authorities reported on March 5 that Russia struck Poniativka in the southern region with mortars, deliberately aiming at a residential building.

One woman and two children were killed, according to presidential office head Andriy Yermak.

A day earlier, on March 4, a Russian strike killed a 57-year-old man in his home in the village of Lvove, Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling from the other side of the river since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
