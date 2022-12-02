3 civilians killed in Kherson Oblast as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops hit Kherson Oblast 42 times, killing three people and injuring seven, Kherson Oblast Governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, reported on Dec. 2. Residential areas, private houses, and high-rises in Kherson have been struck, according to Yanushevych.

Russian forces wounded four civilians in Bakhmut and two in Kurakhove, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Overnight, they also shelled the settlements of Berestki, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and Soledar communities, according to the governor.

A Russian S-300 missile hit a residential building in the village of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka in Kharkiv Oblast at night, injuring two people, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor. Russia also struck Kupiansk and Vovchansk districts, damaging agricultural machinery, garages, cars, and households, Syniehubov added.

The Russian military attacked Zaporizhzhia early on Dec. 2, damaging an infrastructure building, with no casualties, acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported on Telegram. According to the regional administration, civilian infrastructure in 17 more settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under Russian fire. Local authorities received 13 reports concerning damage to residential buildings and infrastructure objects.

Russian troops fired almost 40 shells from heavy artillery at Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night and on Thursday afternoon, injuring a man and damaging apartment buildings and power lines, said Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor.

Five communities in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia were hit with 180 shells and mines during the past day, according to the oblast governor, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. A granary and power lines were damaged, but there were no casualties, according to Zhyvytskyi.

Russia also attacked the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Makiivka, and Ploshchanka in Luhansk Oblast, the regional state administration wrote. There is no information on casualties or damage.