Prosecutor's Office: 15 people suffer concussion after Russian attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast

A total of 15 civilians suffered concussions after a Russian airstrike on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on April 16, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported based on preliminary data.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russia attacked Beryslav at around 11:30 a.m. local time, damaging residential buildings, shops, a pharmacy etc., the Prosecutor's Office wrote on Facebook.

People who suffered from concussion as a result of the explosion of a guided aerial bomb received medical treatment at the site, according to the report.

Over the past day, a total of two people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.