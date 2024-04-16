Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Prosecutor's Office: 15 people suffer concussion after Russian attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova April 16, 2024 2:37 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A total of 15 civilians suffered concussions after a Russian airstrike on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on April 16, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported based on preliminary data.  

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russia attacked Beryslav at around 11:30 a.m. local time, damaging residential buildings, shops, a pharmacy etc., the Prosecutor's Office wrote on Facebook.

People who suffered from concussion as a result of the explosion of a guided aerial bomb received medical treatment at the site, according to the report.

Over the past day, a total of two people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Ukrainian survivor of Russian torture files legal complaint in Argentina
Argentina’s constitution allows for trials on “international crimes, including crimes against humanity and war crimes, irrespective of where they took place,” on the basis of universal jurisdiction, TRP said in a press release.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.