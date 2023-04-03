12 killed, 32 injured as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against seven Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 3.

Twelve civilians were killed, and 32 more were wounded as of 9 a.m.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 2-3, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)

According to the report, Russia struck a total of 92 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation.

Seventy-four infrastructure facilities have been hit.