Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: World will never forgive ‘Russian terror’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2022 7:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s fresh missile barrage on Dec. 31, stressing that neither Ukraine nor the world would ever forgive the deadly “Russian terror.”

Zelensky’s statement comes a few hours after Russia launched over 20 cruise missiles at Ukraine, of which Ukraine’s military says the Air Force shot down 12.

“A terrorist state will not receive forgiveness, and those who give orders for such strikes, who carry it out, will not receive forgiveness – to put it mildly,” Zelensky said in a video address.

As of 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, at least one person was killed, and over 30 were wounded during the New Year’s Eve attack.

“Several waves of missile attacks on New Year's Eve, missiles against the people - this wasn't done by humans,” Zelensky added.

In the same video, Zelensky spoke briefly in Russian, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is only waging a brutal war to remain in power and “he does not care” about his country and the people who live there.

Zelensky’s rare address to the Russian public follows Ukraine’s Defense Minister’s video speech on Dec. 30, where he warned Russians that their leadership is preparing a new wave of mobilization and plans to close the border within a week.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.