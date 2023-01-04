Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: ‘We need to end Russia’s aggression this year’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 11:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

France’s decision to send wheeled tanks to Ukraine sent a “clear signal” to other partners before the next Ramstein summit to also supply Western-designed tanks to help defeat Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation on Jan. 4.

Ukraine has been asking for the West to prodvide it with tanks for months. Germany has been reluctant, arguing that no other Western country was willing to send Western-designed tanks. France became the first country that has made such decision.

Zelensky also thanked Denmark for its support of Ukraine and Romania for its cooperation on the political, defense, and economic levels after he talked on the phone with the leaders of both countries.

“Every such day with our successes is a new proof of the insanity of the very idea of attacking Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

“It is necessary to put an end to Russian aggression this year and not delay any of those defense opportunities that can speed up the defeat of the terrorist state,” he said.

