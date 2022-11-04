Zelensky: 'We are ready for peace, for a fair and just peace'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address reiterated Ukraine's formula for peace: "Respect for the UN charter, respect for our territorial integrity, respect for our people, and due responsibility for terror--that is, punishment for all those who are guilty and full compensation by Russia for the damage caused to us."

Zelensky also said that Russia's "alleged readiness for negotiations is false," pointing to Russia's mass mobilization drive as evidence the Kremlin is not interested in negotiating.