Zelensky visits troops at front line (PHOTOS)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited naval infantry troops at the front line to mark the Day of the Ukrainian Marines.

Zelensky’s Telegram channel reported this on May 23.

“Prepared for operations on land, at sea, and in the air, Ukrainian marines successfully perform complex tasks. They are motivated, strong, and brave. The enemy feels the power of our warriors. Thank you for defending our homeland!” the president’s channel wrote.

The Day of the Ukrainian Marines has been commemorated in Ukraine as a professional holiday since 2014, with the date May 23 set in 2018.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Ukrainian marines at the front line. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Official Telegram channel)

