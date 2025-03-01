Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight

by Anna Yakutenko March 1, 2025 2:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine’s largest supporter.

Anna Yakutenko
Anna Yakutenko
Video Production Manager
Anna Yakutenko is the production manager at the Kyiv Independent. She started out as a print journalist at the Kyiv Post in 2015, and later switched to video format, launching a video department at the Kyiv Post in 2018. Later, she worked as a Head of Video at the Kyiv Independent in 2022-2023, before switching to production management in 2024. Anna has spent six months working with the newsrooms in the U.S. as a Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow in 2018. She holds a BA in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.Read more
News Feed

2:11 AM
Video

9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
5:29 PM
Video

How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
