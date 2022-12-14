Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky talks with Guterres, urges UN to send experts to Ukraine’s energy facilities.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2022 10:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 14 that he had “urged” UN Secretary-General António Guterres to send experts to energy facilities in Ukraine “as soon as possible” amid Russia’s missile blitz targeting energy infrastructure.

Since Oct. 10, Russia has unleashed six massive strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, killing dozens of civilians and causing emergency blackouts.

Russia's most recent nationwide attack on Ukraine occurred on Dec. 5, killing four and hitting energy sites in at least three regions.

In a Telegram post, Zelensky said that he had also discussed Ukraine's Peace Formula to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as the UN-brokered grain deal, which has allowed Ukraine to resume its food exports via the Black Sea despite the presence of Russian warships and mines.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.