Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: 'Ukraine and the UK will go all the way to our common victory'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 2:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and the U.K. signed the Declaration of Unity on Feb. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that the two countries are becoming "true allies."

According to the declaration, the U.K. pledged in 2023 to train at least double the number of Ukrainian forces trained in 2022 and provide at least £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) in military aid, including more advanced capabilities.

Since 2015, the U.K. has been training the Ukrainian Armed Forces through Operation ORBITAL and was the first European country to provide lethal aid. The UK’s military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine since the invasion has reached nearly £4 billion ($4.8 billion).

"We have a powerful defense package from the U.K. We have agreed on a significant number of armored vehicles, the supply of long-range weapons, and also, we have agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots. I believe that this is our clear signal — of Ukraine and the U.K. — that together we are not just going, but will go all the way to our common victory," Zelensky said.

The U.K. will also continue helping Ukraine’s grain reach global markets. "This will include seeking the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ‘Grain from Ukraine’, which are aimed at ensuring food security for the world’s most vulnerable people," the document reads.

Russia threatens 'consequences' if UK gives jets to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.