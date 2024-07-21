Skip to content
Zelensky on Trump's peace plan: No one can push Ukraine to give up territory for peace

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 21, 2024 7:59 PM 1 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, US, on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a July 20 interview that no one can force Ukraine to give up territory in order to achieve peace.

Zelensky was responding to former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

As Trump's victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election becomes more likely, his proposal for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is coming under close scrutiny.

"If one person in the world, and this person is Donald Trump, can stop the war in 24 hours, the question is at what price, and who will pay?" Zelensky said in an interview with BBC.

A simple way to achieve a 24-hour peace would be to force Ukraine to make territorial concessions and drop its sanctions on Russia, but "no one in the world" could force Ukraine to do this, Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that the war is not about one president or ten people, but a whole nation, and noted that after so many Ukrainians had been killed by Russians, "we can't forget it, and we can't forgive it."

Trump claims he could get Zelensky, Putin to make peace deal ‘in one day’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said in a July 16 interview with Fox News that, if elected president again, he would ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to make a peace deal.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:17 PM

Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
