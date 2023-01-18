Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky on Brovary helicopter crash: ‘We will endure'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2023 12:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

During his evening address on Jan. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked everyone involved in the rescue operation after the helicopter crash that killed 14 people in Brovary on Jan. 18.

Among those killed in the crash are all nine people onboard, including Monastyrsky's first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry's secretary, Yuriy Lubkovych. Five people on the ground were also killed, including a child. Twenty-five people were injured, among them 11 kids.

Zelensky called the loss of Monastyrskyi and the ministry’s top leadership “a terrible loss for the state,” sending his condolences to their relatives and to all those who lost their loved ones in the crash.

He also called on the head of the State Security Service to shed light on the circumstances of the crash and assured that authorities would provide information on what led to the incident as soon as the facts were established.

“A terrible day that we have to go through, we have to endure, and we will endure,” he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.