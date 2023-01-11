Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: NATO's 'open door' rhetoric not enough for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 8:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to take concrete steps toward Ukraine's membership in the alliance at the July summit, saying that the "open door" rhetoric is not enough.

Zelensky made the statement during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Lviv on Jan. 11.

Ukraine requested fast-track membership in NATO in September, but the process hasn't moved further since then.

"For today, just support for Ukraine from colleagues in NATO and support in the form of rhetoric about open doors is not enough for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"The decision of NATO member states on the launch of the mechanism of accelerated integration of Ukraine into the alliance — as was the case with Sweden and Finland — would be the most efficient and consistent with the reality and our defense potential," Zelensky added.

On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance should step up its support for Ukraine amid fierce fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. He also welcomed recent support by the U.S., France, and Germany, which will soon deliver infantry fighting vehicles and light tanks to Ukraine.

Donetsk Oblast Governor denies Russia captured Soledar, claims Ukraine 'fighting for every centimeter'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.