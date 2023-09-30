Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky meets with Slovak defense minister

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 30, 2023 5:15 PM 1 min read
A screenshot of the video posted on President Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram channel of his meeting with Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklena (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar on Sept. 30 in Kyiv, Zelensky announced on social media.

According to Zelensky, the leaders discussed cooperation with Slovakia regarding the Ukrainian military's needs, the situation at the front line, and de-mining.

"I thank Slovakia for supporting Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Slovakia, a NATO and EU member, has provided Ukraine with both humanitarian and military support since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The military hardware provided to Kyiv has included artillery, armored vehicles, air defenses, and most notably 13 Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets previously operated by the Slovak Air Force.

The upcoming parliamentary elections in Slovakia on Sept. 30 have made aid for Ukraine a central issue. Recent polls found a slight lead for Direction-Social Democracy party (SMER), led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who previously stated he would end Slovakia’s support of Ukraine if he returns to power.

Results of the election will be forthcoming as voters head to the polls at the time of this publication.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
