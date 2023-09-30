Zelensky meets with Slovak defense minister

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar on Sept. 30 in Kyiv, Zelensky announced on social media.

According to Zelensky, the leaders discussed cooperation with Slovakia regarding the Ukrainian military's needs, the situation at the front line, and de-mining.

"I thank Slovakia for supporting Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Slovakia, a NATO and EU member, has provided Ukraine with both humanitarian and military support since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The military hardware provided to Kyiv has included artillery, armored vehicles, air defenses, and most notably 13 Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets previously operated by the Slovak Air Force.

The upcoming parliamentary elections in Slovakia on Sept. 30 have made aid for Ukraine a central issue. Recent polls found a slight lead for Direction-Social Democracy party (SMER), led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who previously stated he would end Slovakia’s support of Ukraine if he returns to power.

Results of the election will be forthcoming as voters head to the polls at the time of this publication.