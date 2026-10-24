Zelensky 'maybe not such a big humanitarian as Putin,' he quips as Ukraine's relations with Trump unravel

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his reaction to Washington's shifting allegiance in an interview with ABC News published Oct. 23.

While he maintained a calm and measured tone, avoiding getting into personal territory regarding his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, he did say the administration's recent actions were "not supportive" and acknowledged his frustrations.

"I'm a normal person. I'm just human. Maybe not such a big humanitarian as Putin, of course," Zelensky told ABC News.

Zelensky's remarks reference U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's recent praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following Moscow's release of an American prisoner on Oct. 21, Witkoff hailed Putin as "a humanitarian."

Hours later, Russia bombarded Kyiv's city center with ballistic missiles and cluster munitions, killing two people and injuring dozens, including children.

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Zelensky didn't dwell on Witkoff's admiration of Putin, instead focusing on Ukraine's urgent military needs: namely, restored Starlink service and prompt deliveries of air defense missiles. The president confirmed that Starlink is still not working at full speed on the Ukrainian battlefield, despite claims by Trump to the contrary.

Ukraine has also received only 24 air defense missiles from its strategic partners over the last 90 days, Zelensky said.

"We are not crying and not screaming, but this is very important," he said. "I'm just trying to say that each missile is important."

While the U.S. has denied responsibility for restrictions to Ukraine's Starlink speeds and delays in Patriot shipments, Ukraine has received no explanation — and no solution. Moreover, the incidents follow a series of pro-Kremlin policy moves from the Trump administration.

These include a deal to purchase Russian diesel, a new sanctions waiver, and pressure on Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Zelensky said on Oct. 23 that trilateral peace talks among Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. will resume in November, with technical teams from each government meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The president told ABC News that Ukraine is still prepared to end the war by freezing the current battle lines.

"We are ready to stop this war as quick as possible," he said.

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