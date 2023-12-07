Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky imposes new sanctions against Russians, including Chechen battalion’s commander

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2023 9:52 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented on Dec. 7 the decision by the National Security and Defense Council to sanction over 300 Russian and Moscow-linked individuals and companies.

The list of 185 sanctioned people includes Apti Alaudinov, the commander of Chechnya’s Akhmat battalion fighting in Ukraine, and Ramzan Tsitsulayev, ex-special envoy to Ukraine of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Restrictions were also imposed on Midhat Shagiakhmetov, Tatarstan’s deputy prime minister, and Adil Shirinov, CEO of Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, Russia’s major automobile manufacturer previously sanctioned by the European Union.

Most sanctioned individuals are Russian citizens, except one from Uzbekistan and another from Germany.

Ukraine also sanctioned companies contributing to Russia’s arms production and other parts of the country’s military-industrial complex.

Of the 181 targeted entities, most are registered in Russia. However, there are also companies from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Spain, the U.K., Latvia, and Moldova that help Russia circumvent sanctions.

Sanctions entail blocking of assets, restrictions on trade operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, a ban on acquiring land plots, and other restrictions. They have been imposed for a period from five to ten years.

Ukraine imposes sanctions on petty pro-Russian politicians, yet ignores most high-profile ones
Editor’s Note: This story is the result of an investigation by StateWatch, a Ukrainian expert organization advocating for the principles of good governance, into how Ukraine imposes sanctions against high-profile pro-Russian individuals, many of whom are under sanctions in the U.S., UK or EU. The au…
The Kyiv IndependentGlib Kanievskyi
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.