Zelensky imposes new sanctions against Russians, including Chechen battalion’s commander

President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented on Dec. 7 the decision by the National Security and Defense Council to sanction over 300 Russian and Moscow-linked individuals and companies.

The list of 185 sanctioned people includes Apti Alaudinov, the commander of Chechnya’s Akhmat battalion fighting in Ukraine, and Ramzan Tsitsulayev, ex-special envoy to Ukraine of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Restrictions were also imposed on Midhat Shagiakhmetov, Tatarstan’s deputy prime minister, and Adil Shirinov, CEO of Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, Russia’s major automobile manufacturer previously sanctioned by the European Union.

Most sanctioned individuals are Russian citizens, except one from Uzbekistan and another from Germany.

Ukraine also sanctioned companies contributing to Russia’s arms production and other parts of the country’s military-industrial complex.

Of the 181 targeted entities, most are registered in Russia. However, there are also companies from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Spain, the U.K., Latvia, and Moldova that help Russia circumvent sanctions.

Sanctions entail blocking of assets, restrictions on trade operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, a ban on acquiring land plots, and other restrictions. They have been imposed for a period from five to ten years.