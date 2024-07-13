Skip to content
Zelensky dismisses Biden's 'Putin' gaffe as 'mistake,' says US gave a lot of support to Ukraine

by Chris York July 13, 2024
U.S President Joe Biden delivers a speech in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed being introduced as "President Putin" by his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden earlier this week, describing it as a "mistake."

Biden made the gaffe during his speech on the final day of the NATO summit on July 11, as questions over his fitness for office continue to swirl.

"And now I want to turn it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentleman, President Putin," Biden said.

Speaking on July 13 during a press conference during a brief visit to Ireland, Zelensky played down the incident.

"It's a mistake. I think the U.S. gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so," he said in comments reported by Reuters.

After making the gaffe, Biden quickly corrected himself.

"President Putin? I'm so focused on beating Putin," Biden said.

In response at the time, Zelensky quipped "I'm better," with Biden replying "you're a hell of a lot better."

In Ireland on July 13, Prime Minister Simon Harris said he will visit Kyiv "in the coming weeks," as he welcomed Zelensky to his country.

Zelensky is traveling back to Ukraine from the NATO Summit in Washington and flew via Shannon Airport where the two leaders met.

Speaking during a press conference, Harris said hey had had a "very good meeting," and had discussed a potential bilateral agreement on demining, energy, humanitarian assistance and food security.

"I thank Ireland for supporting the Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Taoiseach for his strong personal attention and commitment to the efforts to bring the children home," Zelensky said in a post on social media following the meeting.

Author: Chris York
