Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Defense of borders with Belarus remains among Ukraine’s top priorities

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022 12:28 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Dec. 18 that fortifying the 1,084-kilometer border with Belarus, close ally of Russia, is one of the Ukrainian military's main tasks.

“No matter who or what tries to persuade Minsk to do anything, it will not help them," he said. “Our military is preparing for all possible defense scenarios.”

Russia has reportedly deployed additional military aircraft to Belarus, including those capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

Belarusian Hajun, a watchdog that monitors the movement of Russian troops, also reported that Russia had transferred at least 50 Ural military trucks to Belarus on Dec. 16.

General: Putin will push for Belarus' broader involvement in war against Ukraine.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
