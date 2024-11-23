Zelensky criticizes Brazil, G20 leaders for showing 'weak position on war'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Group of 20 (G20) leaders on Nov. 23 following the most recent summit in Brazil, adding that Brazilian President Lula da Silva, the current holder of the G20 Presidency, showed a "weak position" on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The group, which includes Russia among its members, also includes a number of countries who have contributed to Russia's economic development throughout its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including China and India.

Despite ongoing divisions among G20 nations regarding the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, negotiators managed to reach a consensus on a statement that broadly condemned the human suffering caused by both wars.

For the first time since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the leaders even came together for a group photo. The communiqué acknowledged the toll of the war in Ukraine and advocated for peace, yet stopped short of directly naming Russia.

"If we want good, normal relations between our nations, between our peoples, then, we should probably support people first, not aggressors, leaders of aggression in the world, like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, like today's modern Russia," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that a lack of a strong, unified condemnation by G20 leaders led Putin to strike Ukraine with new weapons, including Russia's use of the new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) against Dnipro on Nov. 21.

"Without a clear stance from major countries – the United States, Brazil, Asian and African states – agreements with Putin will amount to mere stalling tactics and further intimidation by Russia," the Presidential Office wrote in a news release.