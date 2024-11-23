Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Brazil, G20, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Zelensky criticizes Brazil, G20 leaders for showing 'weak position on war'

by Dmytro Basmat and Olena Goncharova November 24, 2024 1:00 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese leader Xi Jinping pose for a family photo with delegates, including six nations invited to join the BRICS group, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, during the closing day of the BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Center on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, South Africa. (Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Group of 20 (G20) leaders on Nov. 23 following the most recent summit in Brazil, adding that Brazilian President Lula da Silva, the current holder of the G20 Presidency, showed a "weak position" on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The group, which includes Russia among its members, also includes a number of countries who have contributed to Russia's economic development throughout its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including China and India.

Despite ongoing divisions among G20 nations regarding the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, negotiators managed to reach a consensus on a statement that broadly condemned the human suffering caused by both wars.

For the first time since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the leaders even came together for a group photo. The communiqué acknowledged the toll of the war in Ukraine and advocated for peace, yet stopped short of directly naming Russia.

"If we want good, normal relations between our nations, between our peoples, then, we should probably support people first, not aggressors, leaders of aggression in the world, like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, like today's modern Russia," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that a lack of a strong, unified condemnation by G20 leaders led Putin to strike Ukraine with new weapons, including Russia's use of the new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) against Dnipro on Nov. 21.

"Without a clear stance from major countries – the United States, Brazil, Asian and African states – agreements with Putin will amount to mere stalling tactics and further intimidation by Russia," the Presidential Office wrote in a news release.

Russia reportedly uses new ‘Oreshnik’ ballistic missile against Ukraine — what we know so far
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that the attack was a test of Russia’s “newest missile,” an IRBM called “Oreshnik.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Dmytro Basmat, Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM

Zelensky marks Holodomor Remembrance Day.

"They wanted to destroy us. To kill us. To subjugate us. They failed. They wanted to hide the truth and silence the terrible crimes forever. They failed," Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
5:50 AM

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.