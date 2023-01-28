Zelensky congratulates retired Czech general Pavel on winning presidential election

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated retired Czech general Petr Pavel on his victory in the presidential election of the Czech Republic on Jan. 28.

Zelensky praised Pavel for supporting Ukraine and the country’s struggle against Russian aggression.

“I will be glad to work closely for the benefit of the peoples of Ukraine and the Czech Republic and in the interests of a united Europe,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Pavel, who previously served in the Czech army, emerged victorious in a runoff vote against populist billionaire Andrej Babis, seen as a more Russian-leaning candidate.