Zelensky asks military to present new mobilization plan

by Martin Fornusek November 24, 2023 9:43 PM 1 min read
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference in Kyiv on Nov. 24, 2023. (Edgars Rinkevics/X)
President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to present a new mobilization plan by next week, the president said on Nov. 24, RBC Ukraine reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, Zelensky said he listened to reports on mobilization challenges and options for their solution at today's meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Some of the issues have already been resolved, he added.

"I would like people to understand the entire action plan, where we are going, what the challenges are," the president said.

Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Nov. 24 that the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting addressed "mobilization and demobilization, rotations in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," and "issues regarding conscripts who were called to service before the start of the full-scale invasion."

Special attention was also paid to the work of medical military commissions and military enlistment offices, the president added.

Both of these bodies have been rocked by corruption scandals in the past months, leading to Zelensky's dismissal of all regional heads of enlistment offices.

The Defense Ministry and military leadership have seen further personnel changes since Umerov replaced his predecessor, Oleksii Reznikov, in early September.

Medical Forces commander Tetiana Ostashchenko was fired on Nov. 19 following repeated appeals from medics and volunteers. In a more surprising move, Zelensky also replaced Special Operations Forces commander Viktor Khorenko on Nov. 4.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Most popular

News Feed

3:53 PM

NGO Save Ukraine returns 3 children from occupied territories

This time, the NGO rescued an eight-year-old boy, Yelysei, who lived with his grandmother in an occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When the boy’s grandmother died, "Russian occupation authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage," Kuleba said.
12:59 PM

Borrell: Putin will 'continue war until final victory'.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot be satisfied with a limited territorial victory" and "has decided to continue the war until the final victory," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Guardian on Dec. 24.
12:30 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 23, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:00 PM

Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 23, injuring five people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. Five men, aged 35, 49, 50, and 56, who were working at the time of the attack, suffered injuries of varying degrees.
7:49 PM

Explosions rock Kherson, causing multiple fires.

Multiple fires are burning in several residential neighborhoods in Kherson after "mass strike" by Russian forces in the early evening on Dec. 23, the head of the city's military administration announced on Telegram.
5:40 PM

NYT: Putin open to ceasefire if Russia keeps occupied territories.

Putin's sought ceasefire would mean Russia would keep the territories it illegally occupies in Ukraine, where the population is subject to abductions and summary executions. Ukraine laid out its 10-point "peace formula" in November 2022. One of the key points as a precondition for starting peace talks is the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
4:03 PM

Polish farmers to suspend blockade of border on Dec. 24, truckers won't.

Polish farmers will suspend protests at the Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint starting Dec. 24, said Michal Kolodziejczak, Polish deputy minister of agriculture. However, Reuters reported that truckers will continue blockades at three crossings and will allow fewer trucks to pass than earlier.
2:44 PM

Explosions reported in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi.

Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles from Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television. A Russian missile was shot down near Dnipro, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.