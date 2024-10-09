Zelensky arrives in Croatia for regional summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Croatia on Oct. 9 to meet with Croatian Prime Minister Andrey Plenkovich, and participate in the third “Ukraine - South East Europe" summit, he announced on social media.
During the previous summit in early 2024, participants signed a joint declaration in support of Kyiv while denouncing Russian aggression.
The summit will host leaders and foreign ministers of Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, and Turkey.
The talks will focus on achieving peace, Ukraine’s path to NATO and the EU, as well as the reconstruction of Ukraine, Zelensky said.
During his bilateral meeting with Plenkovich the two leaders are also expected to discuss several matters including defense cooperation.
"We will talk with Prime Minister Plenkovich about the continuation of defense cooperation, the rehabilitation of our soldiers who were wounded on the front line, as well as about the reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelensky said.