Zelensky appoints new head of Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on March 2 appointing Roman Mrochko as head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

According to a separate decree, Halyna Luhova was dismissed from her position as head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Mrochko has worked as a prosecutor since 2011 and has previously held the position of a military prosecutor in Luhansk Oblast, say Suspilne news outlet. He is also a former deputy military prosecutor of the Southern Military Command.