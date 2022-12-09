WSJ: US to announce new sanctions against Russia on Dec. 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. plans to introduce additional sanctions against Russia related to its use of Iranian attack drones in Ukraine and human rights violations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision is expected to be announced on Dec. 9.

The sanctions will freeze any assets under U.S. jurisdiction and ban travel to and dealings with the U.S., which can complicate international travel and financing for targeted officials, according to the sources.

The targets will include authorities responsible for Russia’s filtration camps it has set up in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, where human rights organizations have documented war crimes such as tortures of civilians, the WSJ wrote.

Separately, the Biden administration intends to sanction several Russian defense industry companies associated with the transfer of Iranian military drones for use on targets in Ukraine, the sources said.

The U.S. has also prepared sanctions against Russia’s Central Election Commission, which is considered fraudulent in the West, according to the WSJ.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to strike Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and energy facilities across the country.

