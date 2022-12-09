Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

WSJ: US to announce new sanctions against Russia on Dec. 9

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2022 10:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. plans to introduce additional sanctions against Russia related to its use of Iranian attack drones in Ukraine and human rights violations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision is expected to be announced on Dec. 9.

The sanctions will freeze any assets under U.S. jurisdiction and ban travel to and dealings with the U.S., which can complicate international travel and financing for targeted officials, according to the sources.

The targets will include authorities responsible for Russia’s filtration camps it has set up in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, where human rights organizations have documented war crimes such as tortures of civilians, the WSJ wrote.

Separately, the Biden administration intends to sanction several Russian defense industry companies associated with the transfer of Iranian military drones for use on targets in Ukraine, the sources said.

The U.S. has also prepared sanctions against Russia’s Central Election Commission, which is considered fraudulent in the West, according to the WSJ.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to strike Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and energy facilities across the country.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.