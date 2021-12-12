Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
World Bank to give Ukraine $150 million for Covid-19 vaccination drive

by Dylan Carter December 12, 2021 6:25 PM 1 min read
World Bank announced on Dec. 10 that it will give Ukraine $150 million to help drive the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. (kyivcity.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The World Bank announced on Dec. 10 that it will give Ukraine $150 million to help "prevent, detect and respond to the threats posed by Covid-19 and strengthen Ukraine's national health system."

Around $120 million will go towards helping Ukraine buy 16.5 million vaccine doses, enough to fully innoculate around 20% of the population.

The remaining $30 million will help the Ukrainian vaccination effort by developing IT systems, communication, public outreach and logistical networks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the World Bank has supplied Ukraine with $1.8 billion in financial support and investment in medical infrastructure.

Ukraine is the third-least vaccinated country in Europe, according to the statistics website Our World in Data.

According to the health ministry, only 32.6% of Ukrainians were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Dec. 12. The ministry calculates the vaccination rates using the overall population of 38 million, excluding Russian-occupied Crimea and parts of the Donbas.

The low rates stem in part from the high levels of vaccine skepticism in the country. According to a UNICEF study published on Nov. 5, around 54.6% of unvaccinated Ukrainians said they would refuse the jab.

Dylan Carter
Dylan Carter
Business reporter
Dylan Carter is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied modern languages at the University College of London and Paris Sorbonne IV. He worked as an assistant lecturer at the Kyiv School of Economics and at Ukrinform before joining the Kyiv Post in June 2021.Read more
