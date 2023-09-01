Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
White House: Ukraine's forces make 'notable progress' in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova September 1, 2023 9:14 PM 3 min read
An artillery unit of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces firing an L119 British-made howitzer at the Russian infantry on the eastern front, Ukraine, on June 24, 2023. (Sasha Maslov/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington has seen "notable progress" in Ukraine's counteroffensive on the southern front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 72 hours, the White House said on Sept. 1, Reuters reported.

"And they have achieved some success against that second line of Russian defenses," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

According to Reuters, Kirby emphasized that it's up to Kyiv to decide how to take advantage of its success.

"That is not to say… that they aren't mindful that they've still got some tough fighting ahead of them as they try to push further south" or that Russia could launch a counterattack, the official said on a conference call.

On the same day, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN that Ukrainian forces are "not failing" but "moving forward" in their counteroffensive.

Speaking with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Kuleba advised critics of the pace of Ukraine's summer counteroffensive to consider soldiers who make the push happen.

"How does it feel when you come back from your mission, and you take back your phone, open it, and start reading all the smart people saying how slow you are and that you're not doing well enough?" Kuleba said, as cited by CNN.

"You just lost two of your buddies. You were almost killed. You crawled one kilometer on your belly, demining the field. You sacrificed yourself, taking the damn Russian trench in a fierce fight. And then you read someone saying, 'Oh guys, you're too slow'?"

"Our partners who are helping us, including the United States, understand that things are moving in the right direction. And they understand that there's no tragedy or no kind of slow down," the foreign minister added. "It's just happening because it's tough. It's a tough fight."

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War wrote that Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and had advanced in both sectors of the front.

On Aug. 4, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian military had penetrated Russia's first line of defense, moving to the "intermediate one" in some areas on the southern front line.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
