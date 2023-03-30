Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Blinken calls on all Americans to leave Russia 'immediately' after journalist arrested

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2023 9:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on American citizens to leave Russia, after Moscow arrested Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, on espionage charges.

"If you are a U.S. citizen living or traveling in Russia – please leave immediately," Blinken wrote on March 30.

“In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress and punish journalists and civil society voices,” Blinken said in a prior statement.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on March 30 that the U.S. government was "deeply concerned" by the arrest and has been in direct contact with the Russian government regarding the matter, CNN reported.

“The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms," Jean-Pierre said, as quoted by CNN.

Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while working on a story about the Wagner mercenary group recruiting local residents, as well as Russian citizens' views on the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Gershkovich received the proper press accreditation to work as a journalist in Russia.

RFE/RL: Moscow court arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on suspicion of ‘espionage.’
Current Time, a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported on March 30 that the Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich previously detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), was arrested for two months by the Lefortovo court in Moscow.
Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
