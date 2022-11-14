Watchdog: More missiles delivered from Belarus to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian IL-76 aircraft arrived on Nov. 13 at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus and flew to the Millerovo airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast after that, according to the Belarusian Hajun, a group that monitors the movement of Russian weapons.



Before the arrival of the plane, five trailers carrying 20 missiles in the direction of the Machulishchy airfield were noticed, the watchdog wrote.



They added that the missiles transported to Russia’s Rostov Oblast would likely be used to launch attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.



Over the past several days, eight Russian IL-76 planes, which are most likely delivering S-300/400 missiles from Belarus, arrived at the Machulishchy airfield and stayed there between 3.5 to 6.5 hours, the monitoring group said.