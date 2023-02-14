Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Washington Post: White House warns Ukraine it faces turning point in war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 3:48 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is convincing Kyiv that the turning point in the war will be reached already this spring, the Washington Post reported, citing U.S. officials.

The White House is raising pressure on Ukraine to use this opportunity on the battlefield as it will be hard to continue receiving the same level of defense and economic assistance from Congress, according to WP sources.

"We will continue to try to impress upon them (Ukraine's leadership) that we can't do anything and everything forever," an unnamed official told WP.

"'As long as it takes' pertains to the amount of conflict. It doesn't pertain to the amount of assistance", the official added, referring to the repeated pledges by Biden and other U.S. officials that the country would support Ukraine as long as needed.

The Washington Post also wrote that the White House was working with Congress to approve an additional $10 billion in direct budget aid to Ukraine.

The Biden administration is also expected to announce a new major military aid package and impose new sanctions on Russia next week, according to WP.

On Feb. 13, Politico reported, citing four people familiar with the matter, that the U.S. had refused to send long-range missiles to Ukraine as it has too few.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.