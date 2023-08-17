Washington approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has given the green light to Denmark and the Netherlands for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression as soon as pilot training is completed, a U.S. official said on Aug. 17, according to Reuters.

Ukraine has actively sought the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to help counter Russian air superiority.

The primary nations at the helm of the training coalition, Denmark and the Netherlands, have been asking Washington about official assurances. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts assuring them that the requests would be approved, the official said.

In a letter obtained by Reuters, Blinken said the U.S. backs both - the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and the comprehensive training of Ukrainian pilots under the guidance of F-16 instructors.

A coalition of 11 nations will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s in August in Denmark, and a training centre will be set up in Romania.