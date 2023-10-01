Warehouses reportedly damaged in Russian-occupied Crimean city

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that at about 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 the air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian Hrim-2 short-range ballistic missiles over the Crimean peninsula.

Debris allegedly fell on the outskirts of the city of Dzhankoy, a transport hub in the northeast of the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula, and damaged warehouses, Sergei Aksyonov, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Crimea, said via his Telegram channel.

It's not possible to independently verify these claims. Social media accounts have published photos of smoke rising above the city. Aksyonov didn't specify what the warehouses stored.

On the same day, Ukrainian drones Ukrainian drones allegedly struck a helicopter base in Sochi and an aircraft factory in Smolensk, according to reports by Russian Telegram channels and Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukrainian forces have been hitting Russians' military sites in the occupied Crimea – however, the attacks usually aren't recognized officially. Media attribute them to Ukrainian forces based on confirmations from anonymous insider sources.

A week earlier, on Sept. 22, a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Sevastopol damaged the building of Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

In late August, Ukrainian forces reportedly launched a drone strike against the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet resulting in dozens of casualties.

Ammunition depots and Russian military equipment were also damaged as the Ukrainian military makes progress on the southern front line, according to adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak.

On Aug. 24, Ukrainian troops landed on Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag as part of a symbolic operation for Ukraine's Independence Day.