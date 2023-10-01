Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Warehouses reportedly damaged in Russian-occupied Crimean city

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 1, 2023 8:21 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from the video, shared on social media, showing smoke rising over the occupied city of Dzhankoy on Oct. 1.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that at about 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 the air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian Hrim-2 short-range ballistic missiles over the Crimean peninsula.

Debris allegedly fell on the outskirts of the city of Dzhankoy, a transport hub in the northeast of the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula, and damaged warehouses, Sergei Aksyonov, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Crimea, said via his Telegram channel.

It's not possible to independently verify these claims. Social media accounts have published photos of smoke rising above the city. Aksyonov didn't specify what the warehouses stored.

On the same day, Ukrainian drones Ukrainian drones allegedly struck a helicopter base in Sochi and an aircraft factory in Smolensk, according to reports by Russian Telegram channels and Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukrainian forces have been hitting Russians' military sites in the occupied Crimea – however, the attacks usually aren't recognized officially. Media attribute them to Ukrainian forces based on confirmations from anonymous insider sources.

A week earlier, on Sept. 22, a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Sevastopol damaged the building of Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters.  

In late August, Ukrainian forces reportedly launched a drone strike against the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet resulting in dozens of casualties.

Ammunition depots and Russian military equipment were also damaged as the Ukrainian military makes progress on the southern front line, according to adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak.

On Aug. 24, Ukrainian troops landed on Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag as part of a symbolic operation for Ukraine's Independence Day.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.
