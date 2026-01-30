Featured Videos
Why China is quietly buying Russian weapons, explained
The Kyiv Independent’s Alisa Yurchenko investigates why China is buying Russian weapons, what Moscow gains from the deal, and what the deepening Russia–China military cooperation could mean for future conflicts.
Why Colombian volunteers are joining war in Ukraine
Extreme winter grips Ukraine's front lines | Ukraine This Week
Inside Trump’s chaotic Ukraine peace process
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.