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Ukraine’s mobilization problem | Ukraine This Week

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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur explains how mobilization actually works in Ukraine — and why the reality is far more complicated than viral videos often suggest.
Ukraine’s mobilization problem | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine’s mobilization problem | Ukraine This Week

These Ukrainian drone pilots took out NATO forces during drills

These Ukrainian drone pilots took out NATO forces during drills

Europe must take Russia threat seriously, Estonia’s spy chief says

Europe must take Russia threat seriously, Estonia’s spy chief says

The dark truth about Russia’s African fighters | Ukraine This Week

The dark truth about Russia’s African fighters | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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