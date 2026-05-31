Featured Videos
Ukraine’s mobilization problem | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur explains how mobilization actually works in Ukraine — and why the reality is far more complicated than viral videos often suggest.
Ukraine’s mobilization problem | Ukraine This Week
These Ukrainian drone pilots took out NATO forces during drills
Europe must take Russia threat seriously, Estonia’s spy chief says
The dark truth about Russia’s African fighters | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.