Featured Videos
Is Russia still a superpower? | Ukraine This Week
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For the first time in nearly two decades, Russia’s Victory Day parade on Red Square was held without heavy military equipment, officially due to security concerns linked to Ukrainian drone attacks. In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Kateryna Hodunova examines whether Russia can still be considered a military superpower, and what recent developments reveal about its true capabilities.
Is Russia still a superpower? | Ukraine This Week
How Ukraine defends Black Sea coast from Russian drones and mines
Trump doesn't speak for America on Ukraine, congressman says
How drone warfare is changing war reporting | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.