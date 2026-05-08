Featured Videos
How Ukraine defends Black Sea coast from Russian drones and mines
The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post and Nick Allard embed with sailors of the Ukrainian Navy operating small mine-clearing vessels off the coast of Odesa. Using sea drones and sonar systems, these crews identify potential explosives and secure maritime routes — often under the threat of Russian drone and missile attacks.
How Ukraine defends Black Sea coast from Russian drones and mines
Trump doesn't speak for America on Ukraine, congressman says
How drone warfare is changing war reporting | Ukraine This Week
Inside the defense of Ukraine’s Donbas fortress belt
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.